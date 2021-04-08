ONE on TNT 1: Eddie Alvarez is disqualified for illegal hitting against Iuri Lapicus

The co-star contest of the return of ONE Championship American television could not have ended in a worse way.

Aspiration of Eddie alvarez for breaking into the top 5 of ONE’s Lightweights came to an end in the form of a first round disqualification in their co-feature on ONE on TNT 1 in view of Iuri Lapicus.

After thirty seconds of study and leg kicks, the former UFC and Bellator champion landed a takedown at the foot of the cage. Taking advantage of the position, he began to punish Lapicus without realizing that he was hitting him on the back of the head.

Realizing that the Moldovan would not be able to continue, the referee admonished Alvarez with a red card that ended the contest after 58 seconds.

Alvarez, who came from submitting the two-time champion Eduard Folayang, he now sports a 1 – 2 record with the promotion.

For Lapicus, number two in the ranking, this victory by DQ puts him 15-1 as a professional.

How to watch the ONE on TNT 1

The ONE on TNT 1 takes place this April 8 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast on TNT. For Latin America, it will be available through the ONE app, available at App Store and the Google Play Store, and from the official channel of Youtube of the promotion.