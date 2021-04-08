ONE on TNT 1: Adriano Moraes knocks out Demetrious Johnson in the second round for his third starting defense

The first defeat of Demetrious Johnson by completion took place in the ONE on TNT 1.

In the closing fight of the evening, Johnson, considered the best flyweight in history, fell by KO in the second round against the champion Adriano Moraes.

After a close first round, the Brazilian committed the former monarch of the UFC with an uppercut to then finish it off level with the canvas with a direct knee to the face that sentenced the final result.

Moraes, a three-time champion of the ONE Flies, improves his record with promotion to 10-3.

Johnson, who went 3-0 with the organization on this card, suffers his first loss since being dethroned by Henry Cejudo in the stellar of the UFC 227.