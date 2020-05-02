A Houston police helicopter crashed early Saturday morning, killing one of the two officers on board and seriously injuring the other, authorities said.

A pilot and tactical flight officer were aboard a police helicopter when it crashed into an apartment complex around 2 a.m.

They were transferred to a hospital where the tactical flight officer died, police chief Art Acevedo said hours after the accident during a press conference where he was accompanied by the city’s mayor, Sylvester Turner.

The pilot was still in surgery and was “badly beaten,” but police hoped he would survive, Acevedo said, noting that investigators still did not know what caused the accident.

There were no injuries on the floor of the apartment complex, Acevedo told reporters.

The helicopter was supposed to aid in the search for bodies in a nearby swamp that was prompted by an anonymous tip that the police chief called “probably a false call, we don’t know.”

Officers were trapped in the wreckage of the helicopter before city firefighters worked for about an hour, Acevedo said, praising the fire department as “phenomenal.”

Acevedo identified two positive notes at the first press conference: while the wreckage was “quite significant,” it did not catch fire, and the helicopter avoided hitting occupied apartment buildings. It did impact the clubhouse at the Biscayne at Cityview complex.

The department will not release the names of the officers until their families are notified, Acevedo said. The tactical flight officer had a wife and two young children, who were in the hospital along with the officer’s parents and in-laws, Acevedo said.

The police department will close the flights until it has a chance to reevaluate in the next few days, and will report to the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for flight support in the meantime.

Acevedo identified the helicopter as a “75 Fox”.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, Acevedo said, as the police department conducts a parallel homicide investigation.

Mayor Turner asked the people of the city “to continue helping, number one, both families, but especially the family of the police officer who died this morning. And then, at the same time, lift the spirits of the whole family HPD. “

Acevedo noted that gunshots rang across the street from the scene around 3 a.m. Six people were detained, he said. Acevedo emphasized that the police had no information indicating that the helicopter could have been shot down due to hostile action.

