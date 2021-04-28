One of Xiaomi’s most curious products costs only 39.99 euros: it is its alarm system and sensors, and it is on sale | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi already sells dozens of home products in Spain. One of them is a complete system of sensors that allow you to configure a home alarm at a bargain price.

Despite the fact that Xiaomi is a well-known brand, not all of its products reach the main stores or are sold en masse. There are devices that, in a fair or unfair way, go unnoticed, and that they are quite useful and cheap. One such product is the Xiaomi Mi Smart Sensor Set, a complete pack of sensors that can be configured as a home alarm.

At ComputerHoy.com we have already been able to test it thoroughly with very good results, so you may be interested to know that now this security kit is reduced to only 39.99 euros at Media Markt, which has free home delivery and store pickup.

This sensor kit gives you control and a basic alarm system for your home with motion sensors and door and window opening sensors.

It is a real bargain price, and the proof of this is that on Amazon it costs practically double, so there are considerable savings and it will surely give you a lot of peace of mind if you spend time away from home or if you are going to go on vacation soon.

Although it is not an alarm like the one installed by specialized companies, It has characteristics that, for the price it has, is a good alternative for tight budgets.

Door and window sensors with WiFi included

As we reviewed in its analysis, the operation of these sensors is quite simple: once you connect and configure the central Hub in the Xiaomi Mi Home app, you can add peripherals in the form of sensors.

They are various and are included, although you can always buy more separately: they are motion and window sensors, which activate the audible alarm when they detect that a window or door is opened or when there is movement.

Xiaomi is a brand known for having many products and at a great price. These are 14 of which you can buy in Spain for less than € 20.

You can configure everything to your liking. For example, so that there is no audible alarm but there is a push notification to your mobile that will alert you to what is happening at home.

One of its main advantages is that you pay it only once, unlike conventional alarm systems, which require a monthly fee. That said, the differences between the two are considerable since in this case you receive the alert but nothing else, there is no notice to the police or emergency services.

Xiaomi’s home ecosystem is fully integrated

The Xiaomi Mi Home app is undoubtedly the key in this sensor system, which can also be configured to work with other Xiaomi devices, such as your home surveillance cameras.

In this way you can see in a matter of seconds what exactly has triggered the alarm at home and, if necessary, take action.

Some additional sensors can also be linked, such as the flood and smoke sensors that have not officially arrived in Spain, but are for sale in some stores.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.