One of these three models does not exist, but makes advertisements for Amazon, Ikea and Calvin Klein | Technology

Her name is imma, and she is interested in Japanese culture, cinema and art. She is a professional model who has carried out television, website and magazine advertisements for numerous brands.

You have probably guessed the riddle of the news headline. After all imma It is the one that attracts the most attention, and it is in the center. But it sure is difficult for you to distinguish if it is real or virtual, even comparing its face closely with the other two human models that it has next to it.

Imma is a virtual supermodel created by the Japanese company Aww, the first virtual human company in Asia, as she defines herself.

Aww created imma in 2018. Its name comes from the Japanese word ima, which means Now. She was voted “One of the 100 Talents to Watch” by Japan Economics Entertainment magazine, and has participated in posed and television commercials for companies as important as Porsche Japan, IKEA, Dior, Puma, Nike, Valentino, Amazon, Calvin Klein or Valentino. In this video you can see it in an IKEA ad:

Unmistakable with her signature pink hairstyle, imma’s face is completely computer generated.

Depending on the type of work you do, typically in photo ads the body is also created using computer-generated graphics. In video ads they sometimes use the body of a real model, to add more realism. In any case, the face is always completely virtual.

The advertising model imma has an account on all social networks, from Twitter to Weibo, Facebook, TikTok, or Instagram, where he adds more than 330,000 followers:

Admittedly, imma is virtually indistinguishable from a human model in still photos, and holds up very well in video commercials. Its creators use numerous visual and cinematographic tricks to avoid keeping the same shot for more than a couple of seconds.

But imma has yet to develop a fundamental aspect: to speak.

It is true that it is not a new question, but each time we are going to ask ourselves more often: Do virtual models have a future in advertising, beyond the curiosity they arouse?

After all, they don’t get paid, they do their job without complaining, and they lack ego …