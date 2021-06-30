One of the Xiaomi that we have recommended the most falls to 119 euros

The Chinese device is one of the best purchases you can make.

You have the opportunity to take home one of the best smartphones in value for money. The LITTLE M3 is at your fingertips for less than 120 euros thanks to amazon. It arrives in its superior version, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi terminal has a panel that exceeds 6.5 inches, one of the processors Qualcomm Snapdragon and other cool features. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the POCO M3 at the best price

The Chinese device has a 6.53-inch LCD panel and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, a processor more than solvent and with which you will not have problems on a day-to-day basis. This POCO M3 also has 3 rear cameras Y a huge battery that will not leave you lying.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 66 24 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.3 ″ LCD screen and Full HD resolution + 3 rear cameras 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 18W 3.5mm jack and FM radio

