One of the world’s most threatened primates is on the road to recovery

About 60% of the species of primates known are at serious risk of extinction, according to a report published in 2017 by the journal Science Advances, which warns about the loss and alteration of the natural habitats of these close relatives of the human being.

The white-crowned mangabey is a primate endemic to Ghana, Burkina Faso and the Ivory Coast, whose natural populations are classified as ‘endangered’

One of the most significant examples is the white-crowned mangabey (Cercocebus atys lunulatus), endemic primate of Ghana, Burkina faso and Ivory Coast and whose natural populations are classified in the category ‘in danger of extinction’ in the Red List of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Considered one of the 25 most threatened primate species in the world, this species of mangabey has, since the beginning of the 80s, a specific and adapted ex situ conservation program, in which different zoological institutions of Europe, attached to the European Zoo and Aquarium Association (EAZA).

East conservation program (EEP, European Endangered Species Program), reinforced by the management of genealogical records (ESB, European Studbook) of what is considered the largest captive population of this mangabey species, is coordinated by the Barcelona Zoo (Spain).

The primary objective of the conservation actions carried out is the maintenance of a genetic population and demographically sustainable, with the aim of having a bank of viable genetic resources that allow the planning and successful implementation of reintroduction and reinforcement programs for natural populations. In short, it seeks to mitigate the risk of extinction of the white-crowned mangabey by promoting conservation and protection efforts for the species.

The Department of Genetics of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Cordoba It has precisely been in charge of evaluating the genetic and demographic management of this European conservation program to determine the effectiveness of its actions and the viability of the population, based on genealogy records.

As highlighted by the researcher responsible for the study, Carlos Iglesias, “The results obtained support the distinguished success of the program”, since, in addition to the increase in the effective size of the population and the genetic conservation index, they show a significant decrease in consanguinity and the maintenance of biological and demographic parameters characteristic of the populations of this species of mangabey in its natural habitat.

Likewise, the genetic diversity of this ex situ population remains above 90%, a key and priority objective of these ex situ biodiversity conservation programs.

New mating strategies

The research proposes criteria for the constitution of reproductive pairs. For this, the genealogical information and qualitative evaluation of phenotypic characters of interest will be the main records that govern the work of directed reproduction and genetic conservation.

Conservation outside their natural habitat is the alternative of choice to guarantee their survival

The gradual disappearance of the forests where the white-crowned mangabey lives and the impact of hunting for human consumption have jeopardized the viability of this species, famous for its characteristic white eyelids whose movements serve to communicate.

For this reason, at present, conservation outside their natural habitat constitutes the alternative of choice to guarantee their survival.

Reference:

Iglesias Pastrana, et al (2021). “White-naped mangabeys’ viable insurance population within European Zoo Network”. Scientific Reports. 11. 10.1038 / s41598-020-80281-6.

Rights: Creative Commons.