One of the world’s heaviest giant moth species found in a school in Australia

The strange find occurred in Mount Cotton (Australia), when the builders of a school found the giant wood moth, one of the heaviest and largest moth species in the world.

As the school principal told ABC News, “Neither our staff nor the students were surprised by the finding because we have a wide range of animals at Mount Cotton, but certainly this moth was not something we had seen before. “

This type of moth, whose scientific name is ‘Endoxyla cinereus’, belongs to the Cossidae family and she only survives a few days as an adult, at which point she can weigh up to 30g.

According to experts in the Australian environment, this species flies badly, and in most cases, the females climb a tree to wait for the males to find them.

These moths penetrate deep into rubber trees and feed on the bark of the tree’s growing tissue. They stay that way for two or three years, with a central perforation right in the center of the tree, where they build a series of defenses against ants and other insects.