One of the two policemen run over in the Capitol dies

15 minutes. A vehicle rammed a security barricade at the United States Capitol on Friday and ran over two police officers, one of whom died as well as the assailant, confirmed Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the Capitol Police.

The attacker, who has not been given details and died shortly thereafter in a Washington hospital, was shot by officers after exiting the vehicle and wielding a knife “aggressively” at them, Pittman said at a press conference in the Capitol.

The authorities have stated that the security threat has now ended and that the event “appears” to be unrelated to a terrorist act.

“The US Capitol Police have responded to an access zone on Independencia Avenue due to information that someone rammed his vehicle into two officers. The suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.” Congressional police said in a message on Twitter at 1:38 p.m. local time (5:38 p.m. GMT).

Minutes earlier, he had sent a message to the congressmen’s offices in which he warned of “an external security threat.”

Congress is in recess for the Easter holidays, so legislators and senators are not inside.

The US Capitol remains armored since the assault that occurred on January 6 by followers of former President Donald Trump. Although two weeks ago some of the security fences had been partially removed. The event left 5 people dead.