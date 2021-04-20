One of the top references of Swedish denialism dies of covid

Image of an ICU. (Photo: EFE)

Hans Kristian Gaarder, one of the main voices of denialism in Sweden, has ended up dying from coronavirus. In addition to defending his conspiracy ideas online, Gaarder held illegal parties at his home in the town of Gran.

A few days before testing positive, he had held a couple of massive events at his home. Several of the attendees have also been infected. There would be at least 12 infected, according to the Daily Mail newspaper, which echoes the information from the Norwegian public radio, NRK.

Gaarder was a well-known defender of denialist currents and had participated in television giving voice to them, as well as publishing certain content in his online magazine.

Like other well-known voices, he assured that the coronavirus was comparable to a cold and his publications were often denounced by social networks as “false information”.

Already in the past his statements about swine flu generated controversy when he accused the Norwegian Health Institute of “spreading propaganda”. Likewise, he has positioned himself against vaccines and even charged against the victory of the president of the United States, Joe Biden.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.