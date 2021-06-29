One of the smartphones with the best value for money is discounted on AliExpress

The Xiaomi mobile is one of the best purchases you can make in this price range.

You can take the LITTLE F3 for less than 250 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. The only thing you have to do to get the best price is to apply the coupon 28CHOLLO.

POCO’s smartphone incorporates a AMOLED panel, one of the most powerful processors in Qualcomm Y 3 rear cameras, among other features. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the POCO F3 at the best price

The Chinese device arrives with a 6.67-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display. Under its chassis is the Snapdragon 870, one of the most powerful chips on the market. This POCO F3 also has 3 rear cameras, a battery that you can charge at full speed and 5G connectivity. For less than 250 euros it is very difficult to find a set of features like this, it is quite an opportunity.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8706 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ Full HD + 120 Hz AMOLED screen 3 rear cameras 4,520 mAh battery with fast charging at 33WUSB-C, NFC and 5G

If you want to take a look at other offers …

