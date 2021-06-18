One of the smartphones that we have recommended the most continues to fall in price

The OnePlus smartphone is one of the best buys in its price range.

The OnePlus Nord Can be yours for 309 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. We talk about its global version, which comes together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

These coupons and final prices can be obtained from June 21 at 9:00 AM (Spanish peninsular time).

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with an AMOLED panel, one of the Qualcomm “G” processors Y 4 rear cameras, among many other features. This is all you need to know about him.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus Nord

The creation of OnePlus arrives with a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip capable of moving demanding applications and games smoothly. This OnePlus Nord also has 4 rear cameras and a battery that you can charge at full speed.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.44 ″ Full HD AMOLED screen + 4 rear cameras 4.115 mAh battery with fast charge at 30W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

