One of the richest men in Europe dies in accident

Petr kellner, one of the wealthiest men in the world, lost his life at age 56 in a helicopter crash. According to Forbes, Kellner – who was the richest man in his native Czech Republic – was ranked 68th on the list of the world’s billionaires with a fortune estimated at $ 17 billion. According to reports, the unfortunate event occurred last Saturday in Alaska and in the same incident, four other people were killed, in addition to the tycoon. It is known that there is a sixth person who managed to survive the impact and who is seriously injured.

Petr Kellner ranked 68th on the list of the world's multi millionaires

The accident happened near the Knik glacier, when they were flying over the area, as they planned to practice heliskiing, a discipline that consists of reaching areas that are difficult to access by helicopter to ski. The Department of Public Safety of the United States indicated that the survivor is admitted to a hospital in the city of Anchorage, the largest Alaska.

The agency AP indicates that, in the accident of the helicopter (an Airbus AS350B3 owned by the local company Soloy Helicopters of Wasilla) they lost their lives – in addition to the businessman – Benjamin Larochaix, 50, also from the Czech Republic; Gregory Harms, 52, of Colorado; and two Alaskans, Sean McMannany, 38, of Girdwood, and the pilot, Zachary Russel, 33, of Anchorage. The Eurocopter crashed in unknown circumstances about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Anchorage at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration detailed Sunday.

Apparently Petr Keller and the helicopter crew were planning to do heliskiing

A spokesman for Kellner’s family announced to the Czech press that the funeral will be held privately.

Petr Kellner’s fortune was built by himself in the early 1990s, when he started selling office equipment. Soon after, their numbers began to grow by acquiring shares in the largest insurer in the Czech Republic after it was privatized. In addition to this, he stood out in the world of telecommunications in central Europe with the firm O2, in the field of loans with Home Credit. Forbes notes that, in total, his company, Grupo PPF, has assets of more than $ 50 billion.

Kellner is survived by his wife, Renata Kellnernová, and their four children, with Anna best known for her brilliant equestrian career. AP notes that at the time of her father’s death, she was training to participate in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.