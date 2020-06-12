Lima, Jun 11 . .- The residents of two districts of the Huancavelica region, one of the least affected by COVID-19 in Peru, are holding several workers of a telecommunications company to demand the removal of the antennas, under the argument that they can cause the transmission of the coronavirus.

The Huancavelica region is located in the Andes, in the south of the country, and only 612 patients and five deaths have been counted in its territory, compared to 214,788 cases and more than 6,000 deaths registered throughout Peru.

Villagers in the rural districts of Paucará and Yauli have been holding a group of seven workers from the Gilat telecommunications company since Wednesday, who came to repair the pieces of rural interconnection antennas, company spokesperson Arieh confirmed Thursday. Rohrstoc, to Channel N.

A first crew of engineers went on Wednesday to carry out repairs at a node, but the residents did not let them in and were detained because “they mentioned that 5G affects or transmits Covid,” Rohrstoc said.

This Thursday, the company sent a second crew to repair the node and they find it burned, after which they are also retained by the residents.

Despite the fact that Gilat’s antennas correspond to wireless technology, residents “think that it can be transmitted (Covid-19) by radio waves or 5G,” the spokesperson added.

At least two of the workers are immobilized in the sector’s police station and are negotiating for all to be released, but the community members “are asking that all antennas in the area be removed” for fear of the disease, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the president of the Chopcca community, Lorenzo Escobar, stated that they will release the workers if they agree to remove the antennas located in their territory, according to RPP Noticias.

Escobar said that the detained workers “were doing maintenance to the internet antenna, so we heard through a social network that they are going to install a 5G antenna. We are not going to allow that, we disagree.”

In a meeting held this Thursday, residents agreed not to use internet or telecommunications services, and some argued that they are being misled and that the use of protective masks is not even necessary.

