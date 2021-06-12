One of the reasons why Nadal had such a hard time coping with Djokovic

Rafael Nadal had a very tough game against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2021, and here we bring you one of the reasons why it was like that. It is about the points earned with the first serve by the Majorcan. Throughout the tournament, the statistics weren’t bad. However, in the semifinal against the Serbian the percentage of points won with the first service dropped significantly. He only managed to win the 59% points in that circumstance. A figure too low for his interests and that Djokovic did not miss.

Rafael Nadal first serve points won, 2021 French Open

R1 81%

R2 84%

R3 79%

R4 81%

QF 73%

SF vs Djokovic 59% – Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 11, 2021