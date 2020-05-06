Paramount decided to pause the alien robot franchise to rethink it, but in an unexpected twist it is possible that Optimus will be wiped out in the ‘Transformers’ reboot.

Despite hiring a dozen writers in 2015 to chart the plans for the proposed film universe, the studio decided to take another direction.

After suffering a million dollar drop at the box office between Michael Bay’s fourth and fifth installments in the franchise, regardless of Bumblebee to become the lowest-grossing installment.

There are still multiple projects in development that will focus on the long war between the Autobots and the Decepticons., but they could be very different from what we are used to. Work is underway on an adaptation of ‘Beast Wars’ with ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ writer James Vanderbilt, recently hired to write the script for this reboot.

Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley was also recently announced to tackle a Transformers movie, which will take place entirely in Cybertron, leading to speculation that it could end up taking some hints from fan-favorite animation. 1986.

And while details are still scarce as far as we can see there, there are rumors that Optimus will be wiped out in the ‘Transformers’ reboot.

In this version, Optimus Prime and Megatron will fight to the end as they did in the original animation, and while the latter is about to be reborn as Galvatron, Optimus will unfortunately not survive.

This will lead Hot Rod to take command of the Autobots in the reboot, and eventually become Rodimus Prime as he seeks to change the course of the war.

It is not yet clear what else might happen in the movie, but if the next reboot of the Transformers can avoid the complications that characterized Michael Bay’s time at the helmor, and imitate Bumblebee’s ability to bow to fan indulgence.