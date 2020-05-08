The hit series that saw its end in 1998 had a good following who were excited to see what the producers had prepared, but it seems some went too far. In a recent live broadcast we learned that a ‘Seinfeld’ star was bribed to reveal show finale and tell what he did with the person, you will not believe it.

In the nineties, you could only talk about a series with outstanding success, ‘Friends’, which still maintains an excellent number of followers than last year commemorated its 25th anniversary. But not all the public wants to see fun, friendly moments that end in the best possible way and for that came ‘Seinfeld’, which had a lot of black humor and characters who never learned from their mistakes.

Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine Benes), Michael Richards (Cosmo Kramer) and Jason Alexander (George Costanza) the series featured 180 episodes divided into 9 seasons. The finale came divided into two parts where the quartet is lost in a town and is arrested for laughing when a person’s car is stolen. For their bad luck, this is a crime in that place, so they end up in a trial where they seem like various characters that appeared throughout the series.

Alexander and Louis-Dreyfus They had a video call where we found out that this protagonist of ‘Seinfeld’ was bribed to reveal the end and that was what he did with the person who told him about the bribe, the anecdote seems like another chapter in the series.