Although it did not hit theaters, the new Warner Bros. animated film, ‘Scoob!’ Will be released directly on video on demand. But now, one of its stars in the 2002 live-action film, has expressed that he would never return to a live-action Scooby-Doo.

Everything was in place so that the most important Scooby-Doo project in years would reach the big screen again, but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it has been revealed that the plan changed for the film to be released on video on demand. But despite the excitement from fans about seeing Mystery Incorporated again, they were upset that the cast of the 2002 film was not the ones to lend their voices to this version.

So during an interview with the Too Fab portal, the person who played Shaggy in the 2002 film was asked, Matthew Lillard, if he could return to the movies someday, to which he replied that will never return to any Scooby Doo live-action ever.

“No. They have a new Scooby-Doo, which will be out next week. If I’m not in the animated version, I won’t be in the normal version,” said Lillard.

It has been revealed that the original plan for the ‘Scooby Doo’ movies with James Gunn was to make a third and thus be able to close its history with Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini and Matthew Lillard, in their respective papers. Although it never happened, Lillard continues to play Shaggy in many animated projects to this day, so not considering him in the new movie upset many fans.

Despite the fact that Matthew Lillard will not be returning to any Scooby Doo live action, fans will again see a new adventure of his favorite characters in ‘Scoob!’ May 15 on video on demand, with the voices of Will Forte, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and Gina Rodriguez.