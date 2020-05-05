Today commemorates Star Wars Day, reason why Disney has taken advantage of the moment to present its new productions around this universe, but fans have also revealed various theories around this story and one of them explains that Mace Windu would have been worse than Palpatine.

The quintessential villain of ‘Star Wars’ has always been Palpatine, Since although the antagonists of the story are the Sith, the emperor is the living reflection of these beings, not for nothing did Abrams decide to bring him to life once again, to raise the story that ruined ‘The Last Jedi’.

Although the prequels of ‘Star Wars’ have been highly criticized, these revealed some unknown data, such as Palpatine’s rise to power and Anakin Skywalker’s fall to the dark side of the force, so we discovered how the emperor managed to deceive the entire Jedi council and with this bring forth the Sith empire.

A new theory published on Reddit by the user Impulsive Beetle, exposes that Mace Windu could have become a villain just like Darth Sidious, Since Windu proposed that the council take over the senate when Palpatine was removed from office, all power would rest with this mighty Jedi and perhaps in his eagerness to make the Jedi more powerful, Windu would have ended up creating a New Empire.

To give more weight to his theory, Impulsive Bettle showed a parallel between both characters, since when Palpatine assassinates the Dooku, he tells Anakin that he was a very dangerous adversary to leave him alive, same words that Windu says to Anakin when he sets out to kill Palpatine, proving that they are not as different as we thought.

Is so Mace Windu would have been worse than Palpatine, however, it is likely that if this had happened, Yoda would have fought this Jedi, since order 66 would never have been executed and it is quite possible that the Jedi would have divided into two sides, which were in favor of Windu and those who were against it, which would have resulted in a new story.