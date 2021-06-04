One of the organizers of the Tiananmen massacre vigil detained in Hong Kong

Chow Hang-tung, vice president of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Patriotic and Democratic Movements of China -organization that convenes the annual vigil in Hong Kong in I remember the victims of the Tiananmen massacre June 4, 1989 – was arrested this Friday, reports the local press.

According to sources cited by public television RTHK, Chow was arrested on the morning of this Friday near your office.

The lawyer had said that “I would light a candle where everyone can see it” to commemorate this Friday the 32nd anniversary of Tiananmen, whose vigil in Hong Kong was banned by the Police for the second consecutive year claiming reasons for the prevention of coronavirus infections.

The anti-covid-19 measures Currently active in Hong Kong contemplate the prohibition of public gatherings of more than four people despite, notes RTHK, that in the former British colony there has been no case of local transmission of unknown origin in more than a month.

An artist performs this Thursday in Hong Kong, China, an act of tribute to the victims of the Tiananmen massacre, on the eve of the 32nd anniversary of the massacre. JEROME FAVRE / EFE

Chow’s organization, popularly known as the Hong Kong Alliance (HKA), was still trying to confirm reports pointing to his arrest.

The private South China Morning Post points out, citing police sources in this case, that Chow was arrested on suspicion of promote a prohibited demonstration by virtue of the provisions of the local Public Order regulations.

The HKA tried to have the police ban lifted in order to be able to hold the vigil again and, not receiving the support of the appeal board, asked his supporters not to meet this Friday in central Victoria Park, where it takes place every year.

Last year, despite the police ban, thousands of people congregated in that park to commemorate those who died after the military repression of the pro-democracy protests carried out in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square 32 years ago.

In view of the ban, the Alliance also called off a tribute online for fear of breaking the national security law imposed a year ago by Beijing, adds the South China Morning Post.