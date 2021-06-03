One of the OnePlus that we have recommended the most drops its price on AliExpress

The OnePlus smartphone is a great buy under $ 100.

Thanks to one of the AliExpress offers you can get the OnePlus Nord N100 for only 95 euros. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, quite interesting numbers. It’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, but it’s only available for a limited time with the coupon 2TOPATI14.

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a screen that exceeds 6.5 inches, one of the processors manufactured by Qualcomm, 3 rear cameras and other cool features. This is all you need to know.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus N100

The Chinese device presents us a 6.52-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, a processor with which you will not have problems on a day-to-day basis. This OnePlus N100 also incorporates a triple rear camera and a battery of 5,000 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.52 ″ HD IPS screen + 3 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery 3.5mm jack

