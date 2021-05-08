One of the oldest actors leaves ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Beware SPOILERS!

Although we still do not know if ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will continue to air after the current season 17, another of the main actors, one of the longest in the corridors of the Gray Sloan Memorial, has decided that his time in the series is over.

That’s how it is. Jesse Williams, the actor who plays Jackson Avery in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, says goodbye to his character after 11 years on screen.

“Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Seeing his evolution in the last 11 years both on screen and off has been a real gift,” says Krista Vernoff, the showrunner of the series. It is true that Williams’ skills have surpassed acting, because in these years he has directed episodes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and has forged a good image as a producer (‘Two Distant Strangers’).

Unlike other marches the series has undergone, this one appears to have been peaceful. “I will always be grateful for the unlimited opportunities that Shonda, the network, the studio, the co-stars, our amazing team, Krista, Ellen and Debbie have given me,” the actor told Deadline. “As a director, actor and person I have been very lucky to learn so much from so many and I am grateful to our fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds.”

What will the farewell be like?

It is not known with certainty the form in which Avery will leave the series. What we do know is that his last goodbye will be in the episode ‘Tradition’ (17×15), which will be broadcast on ABC on May 20. The plot has been cooking the exit of the character in this last season, as the character was living his own existential crisis.

At the moment everything indicates that the return of April Kepner (Sarah Drew) could help to close her story. The farewell begins in ‘Look Up Child’ (17×14), in which Jackson visits his father and returns to see the love of his life and the mother of his daughter. In the chapter it is seen how through conversations with these characters, Jackson decides to take over the family foundation to create true racial equity in the medical system.

There are several unknowns to clear, but the most important at this point is: Will #Japril finally have a happy ending?