One of the most wanted Gulf Cartel leaders arrested in Mexico

The Mexican Army has detained in the Mexican state of Nuevo León a Evaristo Cruz Sánchez, alias El Vaquero, one of the alleged leaders of the Gulf Cartel, and who was among the criminals most wanted by the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office.

According to the Mexican authorities, the arrest, which occurred in the municipality of Salinas de Victoria, was carried out within the framework of a joint operation of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and the National Guard.

The cowboy was Arrested While Attempting To Meet With A Former Los Zetas Cartel Leader which currently operates with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, alias Chago Villareal.

The arrested, wanted for crimes of extortion, kidnapping and criminal association, He had been hiding in Nuevo León for several months and the authorities offered up to two million pesos (more than 83,000 euros) reward for information to locate him, according to the Mexican newspaper Milenio.

Participated in the operation dozens of agents and air units from army. The Cowboy was being wanted in coordination with the United States.

The Gulf Cartel is the third criminal organization most powerful in the country, behind the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel.