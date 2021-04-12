one of the most tragic episodes

Four months or so have passed since the episode “Damage from the Inside” (6 × 07) of Fear the walking dead (Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, since 2015). And, after a hiatus that is not related to the usual midseason but to the happy coronavirus pandemic, AMC’s second approach to the zombie apocalypse after The Walking Dead (Frank Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010) returns with “The Door” (1 × 08).

The prologue of this episode contains a cinematic wink that fits perfectly with the desperately heroic character of the cowboy John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), the protagonist of the same: to the film Juan Nadie (Frank Capra, 1941). But his attitude here seems to us most alarming, and we want to know what has happened to lead you to it.

Two ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ mysteries

AMC

On the other hand, we are really pleased that they return to the stage and show certain objects from the placid “Laura” (4 × 05), so significant for this beloved character; and may he continue to demonstrate his highly valued firearms skills. In addition, they take the opportunity to remind us that it still persists The riddle of who helped Morgan Jones (Lennie James) after how the infamous Virginia (Colby Minifie) had left him at the end of “End of the Line” (5 × 16); we are not going to forget.

And neither is the mystery about Cameron’s murder (Noah Khyle) in the great chapter “The Key” (6 × 04); as a result of the execution of Janis (Holly Curran) with terrible cruelty, and John Dorie, despite his efforts and with the opposite fate to that of his namesake Willoughby (Gary Cooper) in Juan Nobody, could not help it.

Moral swings in a hostile world

AMC

But what the writers of Fear the Walking Dead never neglect, with showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time) at the helm, are the moral swings of the protagonists about the way they think they must act in this hostile world. A world whose greatest terrors are not represented by the living dead, but by the living with humanity more dead and rotten than they; and in which staying mentally healthy, without rushing into despair, madness and even villainy, and surviving like this is the ultimate triumph.

And in this there is no possible doubt about the coherence of this series with the spirit of The Walking Dead, which we still do not know completely if it also shares with the regular World Beyond (Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, since 2020).

On the other hand, the functions of guide and motor of collective change continue to be performed Morgan jones from the timely first crossover from “What’s Your Story?” (4 × 01), with which Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg took the baton. But, for all the effort of his eloquence and his emotional resources, he is not infallible at all. Nor can he control the outside forces that oppose their purposes.

A tragedy that leaves us in ‘shock’

AMC

Especially if mortal danger is much closer than we expected in this episode of Fear the Walking Dead Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis, which has so far been in charge of seventeen of the mother series since 2014, with “The Grove” (4 × 14) to begin with, and fourteen in this spin-off as of 2018, premiering with “Another Day in the Diamond ”(4 × 02).

But little debatable is that “The Door”, titled the same as another unforgettable Game of Thrones (David Benioff and DB Weiss, 2011-2019), is revealed as the most tragic of theirs. Its structure and ingredients are similar to those of “Good Out Here” (4 × 03) because it plays the same thing, to give a tremendous swerve for a character after you’ve gotten over what was eating you up inside.

Only in this chapter of Fear the Walking Dead both things happen at the same time and for the same reason, so that the audacity of the writers has gone further. And the seriousness of magnificent last stretch causes us the paralysis of the stunned spectator and his fixed gaze, with a composition of disconcerting aquatic images, a very powerful slow motion and the ability to leave us in shock. And what sadness overwhelms us.

