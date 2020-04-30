This is the unit shown at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1995

Your odometer barely exceeds 5,000 kilometers

Auction specialist RM Sotheby’s puts one of the most special Ferrari F50s ever on sale, as it is the unit that the Italian brand showed at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Perhaps it never reached the mysticism of the Ferrari F40, but the truth is that the Ferrari F50 It is one of the most remembered models in the history of the Italian firm. Those of the ‘cavallino’ conceived it to celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary, although it arrived two years before it. The F50 was introduced in 1995.

Only 349 units of this sports car were manufactured. Each of them is, therefore, highly valued in the market. Now, if your wallet allows a good excess, one of the Ferrari F50 more special can be yours. This is the second unit manufactured, precisely the one used Ferrari to expose the car during the Frankfurt Motor Show 1995.

The auction specialist RM Sotheby’s puts it up for sale between May 21 and 28, a period in which bids are estimated at between 2.5 and 2.75 million dollars. I mean, this Ferrari F50 It will cost between 2.3 and 2.5 million euros approximately.

This unit of Ferrari F50In addition to being the one that was at that Frankfurt Motor Show, it is special for several other things. Color painted Rosso Corsa, the Italian sports car became the property of Michael Gabel, famous collector of ‘cavallinos’, just after the event. In 2016 it received the certification of Ferrari Classiche, precisely the same year in which 30,000 euros were invested in it to change the fuel tank and its protection.

East Ferrari F50 It remained in Germany until March 2017, at which time it was imported into the United States and adapted to American standards for a price that approached 100,000 euros. The work was carried out by JK Technologies.

Despite all the history behind this unit of the Ferrari F50 It is surely one of the least used of all those that were manufactured. His odometer barely reads 5,425 kilometers. In addition, the original painting is maintained after receiving pampering and care during these 25 years. It also presents a pristine appearance its motor, a 4.7-liter V12 derived from the one that the Italians used in Formula 1 at that time and that developed a power of 520 horses.

