One of the most recommended OPPO collapses on Amazon

A smartphone for less than 200 euros? The OPPO A72 has a discount on Amazon, it can be yours for only 169 euros. We talk about its global version, which comes along with some interesting 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. These are the characteristics that you should know.

OPPO’s smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, a processor that we have tested on many occasions, will take care of offering you a good experience on a day-to-day basis. This OPPO A72 also enjoys 4 rear cameras and a battery that reaches the 5,000 mAh. It even has FM radio and NFC, the Chinese device is a good choice.

