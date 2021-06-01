One of the most powerful Xiaomi throws its price on Amazon

The Xiaomi smartphone is one of the best purchases you can make at this price.

You have the opportunity to take one of the most powerful Xiaomi for 390 euros thanks to this Amazon offer. We are talking about its global version, which comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a huge screen of 144 Hz, one of the most powerful processors from Qualcomm and up 5G connectivity. We tell you everything you need to know about him.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

The Chinese device has a 6.67-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution. Arrives with an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate, you will enjoy extreme fluidity. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, one of the processors more powerful manufactured by the American company. The Xiaomi smartphone also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 5,000 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 658 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ Full HD + 144 Hz IPS screen 4 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 33WUSB-C, NFC and 5G

