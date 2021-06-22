One of the most powerful Xiaomi phones, the Mi 11, has a 100 euro discount on Amazon Prime Day | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon Prime Day has left quite a few Xiaomi phones on offer, one of them the Mi 11, which with Snapdragon 888 is one of the most powerful on the market at the moment.

Despite the fact that the bulk of Xiaomi’s sales comes from entry-level mobiles, the cheapest ones, the brand does not throw in the towel on the high-end, far from it. In fact, it has several devices that compete head-to-head with the iPhone and Samsung’s top smartphones.

Right now this place is occupied by the Xiaomi Mi 11, which has a Snapdragon 888 as a processor and an AMOLED QHD + screen. In addition, and more interesting, it has another thing: a discount of 100 euros on Amazon Prime Day, so it happens to cost only 649 euros.

We collect the best offers, discounts and bargains that we can find during Prime Day on June 21 and 22, especially in technological products of all kinds.

It is still expensive if we compare it with some other Xiaomi phones, of course, although it is normal if we consider that it is neither more nor less than its flagship.

Remember that to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day offers you have to be a Prime user, although there is no problem if you are not, since you can sign up for the free trial month with no commitment to stay.

One of the best screens on the market

We have mentioned some of the characteristics of the Mi 11, although if you want to know everything it has to offer, we recommend you read our complete analysis, which has left us a very good taste in our mouths.

Its screen, with 120 Hz refresh, QHD + resolution and the aforementioned AMOLED panel stands out as one of the best in the world, at least of those that ComputerHoy.com has been able to buy, which are not few.

With the Snapdragon 888, the mobile goes like a shot in any circumstance, even running any app or game you can think of, something you can do while maintaining maximum fluidity, and with 5G, an element that is already practically omnipresent in the medium and high ranges.

These are the best-selling mobile phones on Amazon Spain, among which several Xiaomi smartphones stand out, a brand that overwhelmingly dominates the top of this store.

The 108 Mpx camera is outstanding, and we have also been able to verify it both during the day and at night.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 edition that is on sale on Prime Day is the one with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM in two of its colors, black and blue, so there is a choice.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.