There are various techniques and methods to stop snoring, but here we show you the most effective

The snoring They are a strong nuisance at night, as they do not allow you to fall asleep and can cause other problems, both for yourself and for your partner.

In recent times, many devices have been created to help with this problem, and there are also hundreds of exercises, but due to their duration, they are quickly abandoned. That is why here we will give you the solution to snoring with the most effective method for it.

How snoring occurs

According to an article on the Infobae portal, snoring occurs due to vibrations in the structures of the nose and mouth. It is also due to a blockage of the airways due to poor posture when sleeping, or unconventional movements of the jaw.

Also, when entering a deep sleep phase, the muscles relax, causing the tissues in the back of the throat to cause the air passing through them to become noise.

Other factors, such as skull shape, age, neck size, cigarette or alcohol habits and also being overweight are enhancers of snoring. That is why various solutions have been designed, but this is one of the most effective.

Photo: Shutterstock

Stop snoring in 5 minutes

In a book published by Drs. Mike Dilkes and Alexander Adams, a simple and brief exercise that can be done before going to sleep. This exercise will only take about 5 minutes.

The first thing is to open your mouth fully and fully, and then stretch your tongue, which must perform lateral and top-down movements. At the same time, you should hum loudly. According to what is published by these experts, this exercise should be performed for 5 minutes.

In this way, the different structures that are responsible for snoring will be reinforced. Snoring will gradually disappear, which will improve the quality of sleep and, therefore, the Health will be benefited.

.