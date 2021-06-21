One of the most complete Roomba robots is on sale with a 73% discount on Prime Day | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a robot vacuum but can’t decide, today there is one that is on sale at a bargain price on Amazon, with a very large discount compared to its original price, and it is from iRobot.

Like every year, Amazon Prime Day comes with never-before-seen offers, products that fall to their historic minimum price, an opportunity to buy what you have been thinking of buying for a long time at a much lower price. If your object of desire is a robot vacuum cleaner, we have good news: there is one from iRobot at a bargain price.

It is neither more nor less than the Roomba 981, one of the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market, whose original price was 999 euros, although little by little it has been falling to the 379 euros that it costs right now.

Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Dirt Detect technology, WiFi connection, programmable via mobile application and compatible with Alexa. It has a great suction power with anti-tangle range brushes and multi-room function.

This Prime Day has gone down another notch to complete a total reduction of 73%, so it is obviously a bargain. Whether you already have a robot vacuum cleaner at home or not, it is an opportunity that will surely take a long time to repeat itself.

Of course, keep in mind that to be able to buy it at this price that we mentioned you have to be an Amazon Prime user. If you are not, you have to sign up for the free trial month and then make the purchase.

When you do, you will not only be able to buy this Roomba robot vacuum cleaner cheaper than usual, but you will also receive it in just 24-48 hours. working days at your home, and at no additional cost.

Very high power and compatibility with virtual assistants

IRobot robots are undoubtedly world leaders, not only because it is the most veteran brand in the sector, but also because objectively their performance stands out from the competition, especially everything regarding the navigation system.

Although there are many cheap robot vacuum cleaners for sale, it is worth paying a little more for one that makes an accurate virtual map of your house, detecting all obstacles and optimizing cleaning, and this Roomba 981 does it with its Dirt Detect laser system, which identifies where dirt accumulates to pass more insistently.

It has enough power to vacuum rugs and carpets without problems, so it is compatible with pets at home.

Choosing a Roomba is becoming more and more complicated due to the number of models that exist. We explain everything so that you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

Another point in its favor is the battery life, no less than two hours, more than enough to spend not once but several times in a medium-size house, although if it runs out of battery it will automatically return to the base.

If you have a smart speaker with Alexa, you can also link your robot to the assistant to start cleaning using voice commands.

