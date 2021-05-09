Marcel granollers became the first Spanish player to achieve the doubles title in the entire history of the Madrid Masters 1000, by defeating, together with Argentine Horacio Zeballos, the Croatian duet formed by Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, second seeds, by 1-6, 6-3 and 10-8.

“The stuntman has these things. They have been very good in the first set and we couldn’t find a way to hurt them but the format that exists now gives you options to get hooked on the game. You are always alive if you keep your serve. We have tried that, keep the serve and if they made a mistake, take advantage of it. It is an incredible feeling. It is one of the most beautiful experiences of my life ”, analyzed Granollers.

“It’s something amazing. Winning a tournament of this magnitude and more at home makes it special. On a personal level it is the first tournament that I manage to win at home outside the Davis Cups”, Marcel Granollers pointed out.

The possibility of winning a Grand Slam with Zeballos, with whom he forms a consolidated team, does not take away the Spanish tennis player’s sleep. “The doubles are very close and there are many couples with the possibility of winning any tournament. We know that winning a Grand Slam is complicated, it depends on many factors to have a bit of luck. We are not obsessed with that ”.

The Spanish tennis player praised his partner, Zeballos, who beat his countryman’s doubles record Guillermo Vilas. “Having a regular partner and dedicating ourselves only to doubles helps a lot to be more structured and trained. Knowing what is going well or not and a solid way of playing. Also that he is left-handed and I right-handed and we adapt well to other surfaces. We have good energy on and off the track ”, he revealed.

Marcel Granollers feels happy in Madrid. “In Madrid lately I have achieved great results and I have lived very beautiful moments that make me very happy. When I get here I feel very loved and they make it easy for me. I feel at home. Everything is bearable and luckily it has been reflected with the title obtained ”, he highlighted.

Feliciano lopez, director of the Madrid tournament and a regular on the ATP circuit, presented the trophy to the champions. A strange feeling for Marcel Granollers who has shared so many experiences with Feliciano.

“A bit strange the feeling that he gives you the Feliciano López trophy to which I am used to seeing him in the dressing room and playing with him. But soon he will return to the ring and the organization of the tournament has been a luxury ”, insisted Marcel.