one of the most attractive smartwatches already costs less than 90 euros

If you are looking for a cheap and well designed smartwatch, think no more.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can take home one of the Smart Watches of which we have talked the most. The Amazfit GTS is at your fingertips for only 87 euros.

If you are looking for a cheap smartwatch, if you want a complement that look good, help you manage notifications and record your movement, is one of the best options. These are its main characteristics.

Buy the cheapest Amazfit GTS

The smart watch of the Chinese firm comes with a beautiful design reminiscent of the Apple Watch. It has a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen and a density of 340 pixels per inch. It is waterproof, you can take it wherever you go without fear. Your battery is not short, it promises up to 14 days of autonomy.

