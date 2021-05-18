One of the most anticipated functions of WhatsApp is about to arrive so that you will not be disturbed on vacation | Technology

One of the most anticipated WhatsApp functions by users has just arrived in the beta version of the application. This is a very practical and useful feature that will prevent you from being disturbed on vacation.

If you are aware of current news in the technology sector, you have surely heard of WhatsApp’s Vacation Mode. We are talking about one of the most desired functions by users, since it allows you to ignore the notifications of archived chats so that nobody bothers you when you have the day off or are on vacation.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging app began testing this feature in mid-2019, but was abandoned a bit later. In the final stretch of 2020 the function reappeared in the beta versions, and since then the platform has made some changes, both in name and in operation.

Initially, the feature was named Vacation Mode, but later WhatsApp decided to change it to Ignore archived chats, then becoming Read Later and then to Archived Chats.

So far, the new WhatsApp File had only been able to be tested by a closed group of users, but now the platform is deploying it in version 2.21.11.1 of the WhatsApp beta for Android and in some previous updates.

The new WhatsApp file affects the behavior of archived chats. When you activate the function, you will not receive notifications of new messages that come to conversations that you have decided to archive, for example the group of colleagues in the office or the chat with your boss. Therefore, nobody will bother you if you don’t want to.

As WABetaInfo shows us, an option called Archived Chats will appear on the Settings> Chats screen. When activated, archived conversations will continue in the archive folder when you receive a new message, preventing notifications from bothering you.

At the moment, WhatsApp Vacation Mode is available for specific beta users, although the platform is gradually beginning to deploy it widely. If you are a beta user and you still cannot test the function, please be patient that you will receive it soon.

For the moment we do not know when the new WhatsApp file will arrive to the stable version, so we will have to wait for the official announcement. However, everything seems to indicate that it will be available sooner rather than later.