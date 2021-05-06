One of the marvels of the mid-range collapses and can be yours for 191 euros

Take the realme mid-range for less than you expect, it is a success.

You have at your fingertips the realme 7 Pro for only 191 euros thanks to this AliExpress offer. We speak in its global version of the Chinese device, which arrives together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You just have to apply the coupon RADARCUPON26 to get you the best price.

Buy the cheapest realme 7 Pro

The realme smartphone arrives with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is one of Qualcomm’s gaming processors, the Snapdragon 720G. The realme 7 Pro also has 4 rear cameras and a battery that reaches 4,500 mAh. He is accompanied by a impressive 65W fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.4 ″ Full HD Super AMOLED screen + 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 65W 3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC

