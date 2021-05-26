One of the legendary OnePlus “Pro” can be yours for 323 euros

The OnePlus 7 Pro can offer you a good experience in the middle of 2021.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can get one of the most popular OnePlus of recent years. The powerful OnePlus 7 Pro is at your fingertips for only 323 euros, less than half of what it cost at the time of its launch.

If you are looking for a smooth experience, a quality screen and outstanding performance, it’s one of the best options out there. It has a nice design and the Snapdragon 855+, a processor that still has things to say.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus 7 Pro

His impressive 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display it leaves no space for frames and its glass design looks really good. In addition, it has a fingerprint reader on the panel and a front-facing pop-up camera that will turn heads.

It is also one of the most powerful, with the Snapdragon 855 inside. Your RAM memory arrives up to 12 GB in the most demanding version, with 256 GB of storage and the new UFS 3.0 technology that makes it the fastest. On the back, a triple camera with a 48 megapixel main sensor. Its battery, finally, reaches the 4,000 mAh with a powerful 30W fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 658 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory Fluid AMOLED screen of 6.55 ″ Full HD + and 120 Hz 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 65W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

