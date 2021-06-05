one of the latest Xiaomi already costs less than 250 euros

Xiaomi’s smartphone can be yours for less than you expect.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Can be yours for only 234 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. You have the possibility to get your version of 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, you just have to apply the MAYESP19 coupon.

The Xiaomi smartphone comes with an AMOLED panel, one of Qualcomm’s “G” processors, 3 rear cameras and other interesting features. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The Xiaomi smartphone has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a processor solvent that will move demanding applications without too much trouble. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite also has 3 rear cameras and a 4,250 mAh battery. At this price it is a purchase you cannot go wrong with.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.55 ″ Full HD AMOLED screen + 3 rear cameras 4,250 mAh battery with fast charging at 33WNFC

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

