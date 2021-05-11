One of the highest paid Spanish politicians flies on Ryanair

Marco Bresolin, correspondent for La Stampa in Brussels, published this sunday one picture inside a Ryanair plane showing Josep Borrell, Spanish politician now in Europe, aboard it. A photograph that has earned the European president some recognition in social networks for being one of the politicians with the highest salary and, even so, travel in a low cost company as would any average citizen.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a tweet not available due to your privacy preferences

“The High Representative of the People. Josep Borrell flying back to Brussels from Porto on a Ryanair plane ”, read the tweet published by Marco Bresolin (@marcobreso). The image has been applauded in the form of hundreds of ‘likes’. Also, another correspondent in Brussels, Caroline de Gruyter (@CarolineGruyter), shared her colleague’s message adding that “This is how European leaders fly: in Brussels they don’t have ‘government planes’.”

An appreciation that has to do with the fact that some country presidents have their own planes for air travel. In Spain the Falcon and their use is a recurrent throwing weapon by the opposition. Even if the most famous worldwide is Air Force One (the American presidential plane), which even has a movie with its title and Harrison Ford as president who travels in it and suffers a terrible threat.

However, politicians who work in Brussels do not have access to this type of media and that is why they fly on regular airlines. What is striking to find Borrell in a Ryanair flight between Porto and Brussels It is the fact that someone with his salary (one of the highest among Spanish politicians, if not the highest) choose a low cost company.

As published by Public after his appointment as High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in this new job in which he has been going for a while he was going to earn four times more than as Foreign Minister in Spain, going from 6,100 gross euros per month and 911.38 euros for representation expenses to 26,285 euros per month.

Read more

To get an idea of ​​what it means with respect to the salary of other politicians, the salary of the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is 27,903 euros per month. In Spain, the President of the Government, currentlye Pedro Sánchez, charges 84,845.16 euros per year. A salary that is not, by far, the highest in terms of positions in the Executive. That of the director of the Cabinet of the Presidency and that of the Secretary of State for Communication amounts to 118,131.66 euros. All salaries can be consulted on the Transparency Portal.

But although the use of a low-cost line is striking, the truth is that the price is not the only thing that may have influenced in Borrrell’s decision. In fact, if you do a search in any of the online flight comparators you can see that for this coming Sunday, May 16, the price varies a lot depending on the company and if it has stopovers or not. That of Ryanair, which lands in Brussels Zaventem and not in Charleroi, exceeds 200 euros on its outward journey from Porto to Brussels, which is the flight that the Spanish politician took. But other companies like TAP, Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines and Air Europa offer somewhat lower prices. With scale and KLM, there is a price below 200 euros.

In other words, Ryanair is low cost, but the price of your ticket is not the cheapest of those that cover the route. The time is also important (it leaves at 17:10), as is the fact that the company lands in Zaventem, only about 20 minutes from Brussels. Charleroi, however, is an hour away.

ON VIDEO | European Justice responds to Ryanair: State aid to other airlines is legal