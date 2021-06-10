“One of the hallmarks of the team is desire and ambition”

06/09/2021 at 6:54 PM CEST

Jorge Vilda, coach of the Spanish women’s soccer team, declared this Wednesday that they are “prepared to counteract defensive systems” such as Belgium, their next rival in a friendly match, and stressed that “one of the team’s hallmarks are the desire and ambition “.

The Spanish team faces Belgium in a friendly match to be played at the Santo Domingo stadium.

“We are ready to play with Belgium, which is qualified for the European Championship and was first in the group with more than four goals per game. What we want is to play a good game and get the victory,” Vilda said at a press conference.

The dimensions of the Santo Domingo stadium, owned by Alcorcón, one of the smallest in Segunda, will not be an obstacle to make the selection game.

“We are used to 105×68, which is what is repeated the most. If it were narrower, from the way we understand the game we have, it could harm us, but we are prepared to counteract defensive systems,” he confessed.

“Nor do we think that Belgium will start the game close to their goal, although I think that the small details in small dimensions will make the difference,” he said.

In the call are young footballers who rejuvenate the squad such as midfielders Anna Torrodà (Valencia) and Rosa Márquez (Betis) and forwards Claudia Pina (Sevilla) and Amaiur Sarriegi (Real Sociedad), who have not yet debuted, or the also attacker Athenea Del Castillo (Deportivo Abanca), who has only played one game with the senior team.

“All the young women who have entered have adapted perfectly because they have been working with the methodology adapted to each age and also have the support of the captains. If I were a youth squad I would love to meet a group that welcomes you with open arms like this one” , he pointed.

“I think we are with the most promising team and next year will be women’s football. That will mean that we continue in the profession. We are in a good moment, everything that surrounds it looks good, but you have to play and win because I think a one of the hallmarks of this team is desire and ambition, “he concluded.