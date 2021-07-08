One of the former assistants who resigned from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke about her experience working with them

Before abandoning their institutional role in the British monarchy and moving away from the United Kingdom, the Dukes of Sussex had to deal with the resignation in a short period of time of three of their personal assistants and of the head of the security system of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Now one of these Former assistants spoke and shared what it was like to work with them.

To these resignations was added that of former assistant Catherine St-Laurent, her chief of staff and CEO of her non-profit organization Archewell now, after only eleven months in office, which was interpreted at the time as a sign that the attitude and behavior of Meghan Markle they had not been well received by the palace staff, as rumor had it. However, former assistant Catherine, who is now one of the foundation’s main advisers, wanted to clarify that the time that passed working with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry it was very satisfying on a professional level.

“It was an incredible experience. They are incredible leaders, very talented, and very creative, “he assured The Cut portal. “I am grateful for having had the opportunity to do it, to be able to be with them on their journey,” she said. one of the former assistants Meghan and Harry had who gave up working at the Royal Palace at the time with them.

In your opinion, Harry and meghan They have the potential to exert considerable influence “in the space of social impact” in the future now that they have renounced their role as royals and, in a personal capacity, he hopes to remain by their side for much longer.

Speaking of royalty. We tell you that the English aristocracy is also in the eye of the hurricane. Just now that it became known that the philanthropist and socialite of Mexican origin Hanna Jaff separated from her recent husband, Henry Roper-Curzon, cousin of the princesses Beatriz and Eugenia. Everything indicates that Hanna received hostile, violent treatment and that she was even threatened with death. But what is most striking is that, like Meghan, she was discriminated against because of her Aztec origin.

In theory, the couple was married for 18 months. After the wedding and due to the global pandemic condition, Hanny and Henry had to spend time in Mexico. When they returned to England was when supposedly these abuses began to be present leading to the final separation of the couple.