You can take the OnePlus 8 home with a sale that we have not seen before.

In Phone House we find the OnePlus 8 with 120 euros discount. We are talking about its 8 GB version of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can take you to one of the best prices seen so far.

The OnePlus terminal, which I was able to analyze a few months ago, is one of the fastest on the Android scene. Also, OxygenOS, the customization layer of the Chinese manufacturer, is one of the most pleasant. These are the features that make the OnePlus 8 a great purchase.

This is one of the best Android experiences

OnePlus device has a screen 6.55-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is one of the best panels that we find in its price range, with nice fluidity, powerful colors and just a little interruption, the hole in which your front camera is.

Under its chassis, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the most powerful that the North American company has made so far. You will find it together with versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. He OnePlus 8 Pro, its older brother, incorporates the same chip, so you can get an idea of ​​its performance. You will not have problems with the most demanding games and applications.

OnePlus 8

specs

Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm | 180 grams

6.55-inch FullHD + Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20: 9 and HDR10 +

Pixel Density 402 PPP

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G | Adreno 650 GPU

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR4X

Operating systemOxygenOS on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear triple: Sony IMX586 48 MP (0.8 µm) f / 1.75 with OIS + EIS + 2 megapixel (1.75 µm) Macro f / 2.4 + “Ultra Wide” 16 MP f / 2.2 (116º) / Dual LED Flash , PDAF + CAF

Frontal: 16 MP (1 µm) f / 2.0 with fixed focus and EIS.

Battery 4.300 mAh with fast charge Warp Charge 30T (30W)

Others Alert Slider, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, on-screen optical fingerprint reader, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano-SIM

Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX and aptxHD, LDAC and AAC support

NFC

GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, BeiDou, SBAS, Galileo, A-GPS

Starting price709 euros

3 are the cameras that the OnePlus 8 houses in its rear: a main sensor 48 megapixel Sony IMX586, a wide angle 16 megapixel camera with 116º of vision and a macro sensor. On the other hand, in the hole of its front, a 16 megapixel camera for selfies. As I pointed out in your analysis, you will be able to take good photographs, although they do not reach the level of the best high-end.

The OnePlus device also incorporates a 4,300 mAh battery that you can charge at full speed thanks to Warp Charge 30T, the powerful 30W technology from the Chinese firm. In the connectivity section, the NFC deserves a mention, which will allow you to pay together with applications such as Google Pay.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary depending on stock and store demand.

