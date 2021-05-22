One of the eleven most special Porsche that have ever existed is auctioned | Motor

This unit that goes up for auction is one of the most special Porsche of all time since it is one of only eleven that left the factory in this color.

This unit up for auction is one of the most special Porsche of all time since it is one of only eleven that left the factory in this color. This is a 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS in one of the most special colors we’ve ever seen on a nine-eleven. Furthermore, it is also one of the few Porsche in this series that subsequently benefited from a complete restoration. Its condition, as you can see in the image, is perfect.

It goes up for auction through Collectingcars as part of The Leonard Collection. According to the website, an additional 25,000 pounds have been invested in recent times to complete the restoration and fine-tune this incredible unit of the Porsche 911. 2.7-liter engine with 210 horsepower, a heart that transmitted energy to the asphalt through a five-speed manual gearbox.

Specifically, this unit was equipped with the Touring trim specification, including this equipment level sports seats, head restraints, sunroof, electric antenna and specific headlight. It also includes 15-inch Fuchs alloy wheels fitted with Continental 205/60 R15 front and 225/55 R15 rear tires.

Other accessories included are a tool kit, spare wheel, jack, air compressor, manual, and spare keys. In the same way, there is no lack of the revision book and all the necessary documentation to circulate. There are two days left until the auction ends, as the sale will end on Sunday 16. Currently the price reached by the model is 350,000 pounds, which exceeds the 400,000 euros to the current change. The truth is that it is simply beautiful.

This article was published in Top Gear by Enrique León.