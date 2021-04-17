One of the cheapest Xiaomi phones is on sale: the Redmi 9AT drops to only 95 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi sells many low cost mobiles, although it is the Redmi that stand out the most in this regard. If you can also get a discounted price, it can be a bargain.

For many users, the mobile is a tool through which they do practically everything, but for others it is simply a way of calling, receiving calls and at most writing some WhatsApp than another. In this case, the investment when buying one may not have to be so great.

For them today there is a Xiaomi mobile on offer at a real bargain price. It’s the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT and it costs only 95 euros in Tu.com, Telefónica’s online store, detached from Movistar and in which there are only free mobiles.

This low-cost Xiaomi device has 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. It also has facial recognition.

Shipping is free, so the discount is quite good, especially if we take into account that in Amazon Spain this same device goes above 100 euros.

With 32GB of RAM, it has more than enough capacity for day-to-day useAlthough if for some reason you start to run out of storage, you can always expand it with a microSD, something that is no longer possible in more expensive mobiles.

Obviously, it is a basic mobile, with a Mediatek Helio G25 processor, although it can without many problems with some social media and messaging apps. Not so much for games and other heavy processes.

It is no longer necessary to invest a lot to have a good mobile. These devices of less than 200 euros are perfect for almost any type of user.

This limited capacity makes 5,000 mAh that equips its battery can give much more of itself, probably reaching 2-3 days without much trouble.

It comes with Android 10 already standard, so it has a long-term update cycle, that is, for the next 2-3 years, something that is not usual in the cheapest models on the market.

As shipping is free and its price on Tu.com is more competitive than on Amazon, it is a great option to buy a low cost Xiaomi mobile for less than 100 euros, something unthinkable in Spain until very recently.

