One of the cheapest Xiaomi drops to 100 euros

Xiaomi’s smartphone has just what you need, and at a more than tempting price.

Thanks to this eBay offer you can get one of the cheapest Xiaomi smartphones at a discount. The Redmi 9T is at your fingertips for just over 100 euros, but only for a limited time. Applying the coupon P15XIAOMI you will get the maximum discount. These are its main characteristics.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi 9T for only 100 euros

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a 6.53-inch panel and Full HD + resolution. Beneath his colorful body is the Snapdragon 662, a processor that will not give you problems on a day-to-day basis. The Xiaomi Redmi 9T also incorporates 4 rear cameras Y a large 6,000 mAh battery. What else are you going to ask for for just 100 euros?

Snapdragon 6624 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory (expandable) 6.53 ″ screen, Full HD + 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge 4 cameras NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio Buy on eBay: Redmi 9T

