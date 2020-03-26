HBO has released the second and final trailer for ‘Bad education‘, the long-awaited dramatic comedy starring Hugh Jackman, Alison Janney, Alex Wolff, Geraldine Viswanathan and Ray Romano which has been directed by Cory Finley (‘ Thoroughbred ‘).

The script is written by Mike Makowsky (‘Are we alone?’) Based on a real case that he himself experienced in the first person during his school years. This script was published in 2016 on the Black List, a list that collects each year the best-rated scripts that have not yet been produced and from which Oscar-winning films such as’ Slumdog Millionaire ‘,’ The King’s Speech ‘, have come out,’ Argo ‘or’ Spotlight ‘, among many others.

‘Bad education‘It tells the true story of how a group of teachers and high officials from one of the most important public schools in the United States managed to steal several million dollars from the public treasury. One of the biggest scandals in the American school system, which impacted public opinion and was followed by hundreds of media.

The film will be released in the United States through HBO on April 25, although the Spanish will have the opportunity to see it in theaters in the near future thanks to DeAPlaneta, a company that had the good eye to get the distribution of this independent production weeks before his triumphant stint at the Toronto Festival. About $ 20 million says I paid HBO for it …

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.