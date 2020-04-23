During these months of confinement, in which thousands of people have gone to work from home, the fact to have a good Internet connection and a stable enough Wi-Fi network at home It has become a necessity. And regardless of the Internet service provider we have chosen, it is equally important have sufficiently advanced equipment that allows to take full advantage of the network.

So today may be a good time to end your Wi-Fi problems once and for all and raise the level of your router, thanks to a new offer that we have discovered on Amazon, and that allows us get the Google smart router with a 30% discount.

Get the original Google Wi-Fi for 42 euros less

Launched in 2016, the Google Wi-Fi router It is an intelligent network router that, among other things, has a integrated assistant called Network Assist, which is in charge of optimizing the network automatically to offer the most appropriate configuration depending on the situation – for example, it will choose the most appropriate channel with the best coverage.

In addition to that, like any good smart router, it is possible control the router from your mobile app. Available options include the function of setting parental controls. Also included are tools to view network connected devices, perform speed tests, quickly troubleshoot, configure a guest network, and more. Best of all, its extremely simple configuration process, since all operations will be carried out through the app itself.

As for its technical data, we find support for Wi-Fi AC1200 2 × 2 Wave 2, simultaneous dual Wi-Fi –2.4 and 5 GHz– compatible with IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, TxBF transmission, Bluetooth, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well as of course protection WPA2-PSK which allows us to secure our network against intruders through a sufficiently secure password.

Another of its aspects to highlight is its minimalist design. With dimensions of 104.1 millimeters in diameter, 68.7 millimeters in height and a weight of 340 grams, this small circular router will look good anywhere in the house.

Thanks to this offer, today it is possible get the original Google Wi-Fi at a price of 94.77 euros, a very interesting price considering that its original price is 139 euros, and that even in the official Google store it can still be found at 119 euros. Keep in mind that Google Wi-Fi allows you to create a mesh network with other routers, so that later you can expand the “family” with future offers. In fact, thanks to this same offer it is possible get a pack of three Google Wi-Fi with a 28% discount, which leaves us the three units at a price of 257 euros instead of the 359 euros that it originally cost.

If you decide to get hold of it, once it’s set up it may be a good idea to take a look at Google’s five tricks to easily improve your home Wi-Fi connection.

