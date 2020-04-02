Today we have a wide variety of products that allow us to make our home a little bit smarter. Speakers like Amazon’s and dimmable bulbs may be the first examples that come to mind, but there are others that may be even more useful. We talk about robot vacuum cleaners.

In The English Court We found one of these robots with an attractive discount. You can take home one of the Rowenta vacuum robots with a discount of 140 euros. Learn a new way to clean your home, stop worrying and let technology work for you.

This is Rowenta’s smart vacuum cleaner

The full name of the robot is Rowenta RR6875WH ​​Explorer Series 20 Aqua. Arrives with a mop and a water tank that will manage the liquid automatically. Also, it promises to be very quiet, it won’t bother if you clean while you are doing things at home.

You will not have problems moving around your home, thanks to its sensor system will avoid all kinds of obstacles, moving agile and fluid. Don’t be afraid to leave it near some stairs, you can locate the level differences and avoid them.

Rowenta’s device is able to vacuum and scrub at the same time with its motorized brush. Pyou can choose between 3 cleaning modes to get you to the most inaccessible corner: Random (Random), Random Rooms (Random for small rooms) and Edges (Borders)

Inside it houses a battery that promises up to 150 minutes of autonomous cleaning. Set it up, set the time you want it to start vacuuming and scrubbing and forget about cleaning. From the signature they assure that it will take about 6 hours to fully charge.

As you have seen, we are talking about a device that lacks nothing. You can enjoy 140 euros discount and take a robot that will make your life a little easier. Stop scrubbing and vacuuming, let technology do all the work for you.

