“One of the best things that have been done here”

This Thursday, the actor and writer Pablo Rivero, known for his role in Tell me how it happened, was the star guest of La Resistencia, where he starred one of the biggest trolleys that have been seen in the David Broncano program.

The artist went to the Movistar + space to promote his new novel, Girls who dreamed of being seen, and he did so in a way that did not leave anyone indifferent. The actor received compliments from the presenter, who called him “fox.”

At the beginning of the program, Rivero gave Broncano a copy of his book, But it did not end there, because, later, the interpreter asked him to enter the DavidBroncano.net website to surprise him.

When the host of La Resistencia accessed the website, he verified that the actor had plagued the literary promotions platform to avenge her friend Marina Salas, who, a few days earlier, saw how the program had bought the domain of her website to include images of Grison.

“Pablo Rivero has sold me to trolling my fucking house. I have not seen him coming,” said the presenter, who added, laughing: “I’m going to leave it, I like it more than my website. One of the best things that have been made here, no one has been such a fox. My respects, my tens. “