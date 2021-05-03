One of the best sports headphones, discounted at the lowest price ever

Bose SoundSport Wireless. Photo: amazon.com.mx

There are many Bluetooth headphones, but they are specially designed for sports practice and also perform outstandingly … there are fewer of those.

Luckily, these two qualities are found today in a model that is currently in Amazon Mexico with a great discount of 40%. We talk about the Bose SoundSport, a very popular proposal that you can now get with an offer that is very worthwhile. Run before it disappears.

Bose SoundSport, perfect for sports

The American firm Bose is undoubtedly one of the best known when it comes to sound quality. The company has been offering us a catalog full of solutions for years that always stand out for their good performance and for offering an attractive solution for the user.

With the Bose SoundSport they were not going to make an exception. These headphones are specially designed for sports practice and have high-performance technology. wireless connectivity via Bluetooth. Among them, yes, there is a “connection” cable, a type of design that many are sure to appreciate since it is still a style that many like when it comes to playing sports, so they feel safer thus avoiding losses accidental.

In-ear type (that is, they are placed inside the ear with tips called StayHear + that ensure a better and comfortable grip thanks to creating a soft seal in your ear), they promise a fast and effective pairing with your phone, also having NFC to facilitate this connection establishment in an even faster way. That is, you will only have to bring it closer to your cell phone so that the pairing is done for the first time in a matter of seconds, so you will not have to be touching too much on the connection preferences of your cell phone.

Obviously given their purpose, they are sweat resistant and they can be used in outdoor practices without worrying about their resistance, since they have a hydrophobic cloth as a treatment that keeps moisture out. Even so, given this off-road character, you can use them in all kinds of situations (not only doing sports), being very versatile.

Read more

Bose SoundSport Wireless. Photo: amazon.com.mx

All-time low in Amazon Mexico: now at 40%

With all these features you will be able to verify that we are facing truly recommendable wireless headphones, but everything gets even more interesting when we discover that they are currently enjoying a 40% discount, which they place with a price of 1,679 pesos, an amount that you can hardly refuse considering the quality and performance that Bose offers us with these models.

We are talking about the lowest price that the product has enjoyed since it is available in Amazon Mexico, so if they interest you and they fit your preferences, you probably won’t find them at a better price today. In addition, you have several colors to choose from, so you can go with your usual sportswear.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Man defends himself against thieves by showering them with gasoline