one of the best sports bracelets grows while maintaining its knockdown price

Xiaomi has just presented the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, which comes to succeed the successful Mi Band 5, launched in June 2020. The new model comes with a slightly larger and sharper screen (Xiaomi claims to have increased its usable space by 50%), and grows from 291 pixels per inch to 326 pixels per inch.

Xiaomi has refocused the new model on sports and health monitoring, with heart rate detection 24 hours a day, as well as 24 hours, with recording of the quality of breathing during sleep. Let’s see what else the tiny sports bracelet includes.

Small improvements that come to improve an already outstanding product in what it does

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 arrives to improve a base that has changed little compared to the fourth model, from which the color screen arrived, but that can always gain functions to look a little more like the large models. In that sense, here we again see an autonomy of up to 14 days (19 with saving mode) and a water resistance of up to 50 meters deep.

Returning to the screen, if last year Xiaomi delivered a bracelet with 1.1 inches, this year the screen of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 grows to l, 56 inches, keeping AMOLED technology as a base.

Personalization also grows in the new bracelet, which arrives with more than 130

In prices Xiaomi continues to perfectly mark the line between these bracelets and other more capable watches, and the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 has a starting price of 29.61 euros at the exchange rate in China. There is, like other years, a version with NFC that comes a little more expensive, at 36.08 euros the change. Xiaomi has not yet announced the availability of either of the two models in Spain and Europe.

