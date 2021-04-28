One of the best soccer games for Android is back

Score! Hero 2 arrives with a notable improvement in the graphics compared to the first version.

Sports games in general and football games in particular are among the most downloaded by Android smartphone users and within this subcategory one of the best-known titles is Score! Hero, a game that reached the Google Play Store in 2015 and of which, six years later, a second version has just arrived that in just 5 days has already exceeded one million downloads.

Score! Hero 2: the improved version of one of the best football games on Android

The main novelty of Score! Hero 2 compared to its predecessor is that graphics have been significantly improvedOtherwise, the game maintains the mechanics of the first version, which makes it a simpler and more addictive game than the classic FIFA or PES.

Unlike conventional soccer games where you have to jump onto the field to play full matches, in Score! Hero 2 you just have to go completing increasingly complex plays, starting with something as simple as passing passes or scoring goals until more complicated team plays.

To complete these plays, you will have to perform a few simple swipe gestures to execute passes, shoot on goal or take free kicks. As you progress in Score! Hero 2, these plays are becoming more difficult to complete and therefore much more entertaining and challenging.

The objective of the title is to complete all the levels, overcoming, in each one of them, a series of phases in which you will be able to get a maximum of three stars, as long as you successfully perform all the tasks entrusted to you.

These stars that you are achieving you will need to go to the next level and as you progress more stars will be required of you to climb to the next step.

Score! Hero 2 is a totally free game that you can download from the direct link to the Play Store that I leave below.

Tips and tricks to become a Score champion! Hero 2

Next, I am going to reveal a series of tricks and tips that will be of great help to overcome the levels with less difficulty and advance faster in this game.

Score goals

One of the key points to be one of the best Score! Hero is obviously know how to score goals. Although there are a number of recommendations that can help you there is no better trick than the practice.

That said, in order to improve your scoring skills, try to apply the following tips:

Learn to control the effect of the ball, because this way the goalkeeper will not know where the ball is going. Never shoot low, since the chances of scoring a goal with this type of shot are drastically reduced. they are the most difficult for goalkeepers to stop.

Make a Vaseline

Making a Vaseline over the goalkeeper is not easy, but if you master it you will score a lot of goals.

To do it, you have to follow the following instructions: with the goalkeeper halfway out, you must draw a semicircle from your position to the goalkeeper’s back and, once this is done, without stopping touching the screen you have to draw another straight line towards goal. Easy right?

Get infinite lives and energy

To get infinite lives and unlimited energy you must cheat the game changing the time of your mobile terminal. To do this, follow these simple steps:

When you run out of lives, exit the game and turn off your mobile internet. Access the clock settings and advance it one hour, for example, if it’s 6:00 p.m. we put 7:00 p.m.You reactivate the internet connection and enter the game again.

Make money

You can get money through a series of options that the game itself facilitates and that are the following:

Play Score! Hero, even if it’s a short time. Log in with your Facebook account. Watch the advertising videos.

